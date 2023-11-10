Important games to watch during Notre Dame’s bye week

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are at home eating cheeseburgers for the second Saturday in the last four weeks. We’re in November so that means no apple-picking, pumpkin-patching, or fake fall festival for you — it’s just the cold reality of a weekend without Notre Dame football.
Bur still... there’s a lot of good college football on TV this weekend. Some of the games may end up having an impact on Notre Dame’s postseason destination and opponent (maybe).
The big one that doesn’t matter but matters a great deal, of course, is Michigan vs Penn State. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Michigan is a 4.5 point favorite in Happy Valley. For obvious reasons a lot of fans will have their eyes on this game in the hopes of seeing a cheater get knocked down a peg or two.
#3 Michigan Wolverines VS #10 Penn State Nittany Lions
Where: Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania
When: NOON
How to Watch: FOX
DraftKings Line: Michigan -4.5
#13 Tennessee Volunteers VS #14 Missouri Tigers
Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri
When: 3:30 PM
How to Watch: CBS
DraftKings Line: Tennessee -1.5
#2 Georgia Bulldogs VS #10 Ole Miss Rebels
Where: Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia
When: 7:00 PM
How to Watch: ESPN
DraftKings Line: Georgia -11
#19 LSU Tigers VS Florida Gators
Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
When: 7:30
How to Watch: SEC Network
DraftKings Line: LSU -14.5
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
