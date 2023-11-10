Important games to watch during Notre Dame’s bye week

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are at home eating cheeseburgers for the second Saturday in the last four weeks. We’re in November so that means no apple-picking, pumpkin-patching, or fake fall festival for you — it’s just the cold reality of a weekend without Notre Dame football.

Bur still... there’s a lot of good college football on TV this weekend. Some of the games may end up having an impact on Notre Dame’s postseason destination and opponent (maybe).

The big one that doesn’t matter but matters a great deal, of course, is Michigan vs Penn State. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Michigan is a 4.5 point favorite in Happy Valley. For obvious reasons a lot of fans will have their eyes on this game in the hopes of seeing a cheater get knocked down a peg or two.

Where: Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania

When: NOON

How to Watch: FOX

DraftKings Line: Michigan -4.5

Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

When: 3:30 PM

How to Watch: CBS

DraftKings Line: Tennessee -1.5

Where: Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia

When: 7:00 PM

How to Watch: ESPN

DraftKings Line: Georgia -11

#19 LSU Tigers VS Florida Gators

Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

When: 7:30

How to Watch: SEC Network

DraftKings Line: LSU -14.5

