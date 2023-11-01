How’d We Do Last (2 weeks ago) Week?

As a refresher, I feature the most interesting, most wildly inaccurate, and most accurate takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Let’s get started!

Most Interesting

Cancelling Phil for cultural appropriation gave me a good laugh. Love it.

Most Inaccurate

There were not too many inaccurate takes this week as it was a very optimistic outlook. This one wasn’t even bad, but we definitely left the game feeling more confident in the Irish! Not shabby, but not great NDallDay!

Most Accurate

Turnovers were the name of the game for the Irish, who notched 2 for scores. They came away with 4 picks and a fumble recovery, leading to a +3 turnover margin. Well done Farsdahl.

And now onto the takes for this week’s matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Clemson Tigers

Cold Take

The WRs lead the team in receptions and yards, with Jaden Greathouse leading the pack.

The injury to Mitchell Evans is a huge blow and will force the WRs to step up in a big way the rest of the way. Luckily for the Irish, the unit had arguably their best game of the season last week, accounting for 11 catches and over 200 yards. This will continue this week with another solid performance. Look for a fully healthy Jaden Greathouse to put up the best game of his career and lead the offense. Cade Klubnik was his high school quarterback, so he will be amped up to show off for everyone back home, as they will certainly be tuned in. Greathouse led all WRs in snaps a week ago, so a boost in production is likely to follow.

Hot Take

The Irish do not force any turnovers

After forcing 10 turnovers in the last 2 games, the Irish will come up empty on Saturday. This is simply a law of averages (I know it’s not real, but shut it nerds) that will keep Clemson close in this game. Clemson has thrown 5 picks and lost over 11 fumbles this year and have been BAD on that side of the ball. I expect their offense to struggle, but protect the football. This will keep the Tigers in this game as I don’t see the Irish offense cruising like 2022. Look for this one to be a rock fight, folks.

Your Takes: Please leave your takes below (hot, cold medium-any temp). I will feature the Top Takes next week. GO IRISH!