The Notre Dame Fighting Irish closed out their series against the Clarkson Golden Knights in style Sunday and ended the night 3-0, Irish. This followed a series opener in which the Irish struggled to find their flow, and fell to Clarkson, 3-1.

First Period

Power play opportunities for each team followed some back and forth, with an early boarding call on Notre Dame’s Danny Nelson, a hooking penalty for Tucker and roughing penalties for Carter Slaggert of Notre Dame and Talon Sigurdson of Clarkson as the period reached its end. However, neither team gained the edge. By the end of the first, the Golden Knights and the Irish matched with six shots on goal each. The two squads stood scoreless as they headed into the second period.

Second Period

Notre Dame’s Jayden Davis started the second on a high note and snagged his first collegiate goal. A penalty on Clarkson’s Talon Sigurdson provided the third power play opportunity of the night for the Irish, but Notre Dame failed to capitalize.

First career goal✅

First career point✅✅



With the assist on Jaden Davis' goal, @mfleming_21 recorded his first career point with the Irish!#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/S6fveiHU8g — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) October 8, 2023

Third Period

The Irish wasted no time getting after it in the third and Danny Nelson notched the team’s second goal of the night and the first of his college career less than two minutes in.

Have yourself a night, @_dannynelson!



This goal from the rookie gave us the 2-0 lead just 1:13 into the third.#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/6DArYojgkn — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) October 8, 2023

Following a penalty on Clarkson’s George Grannis for indirect contact to the head, Notre Dame’s Landon Slaggert found the back of the net on the power play to bring it to 3-0, Irish. This time around, the Golden Knights outshot the Irish 9-7, but it was not enough to get on the board and Notre Dame ended the night with the shutout.

Game Summary

Scoring

Notre Dame: Jayden Davis at 15:39 in the 2nd with an assist from Maddox Fleming

Notre Dame: Danny Nelson at 18:47 in the 3rd with an assist from Grant Silianoff

Notre Dame: Landon Slaggert at 04:19 in the 3rd with assists from Trevor Janicke and Paul Fischer

Penalties

Notre Dame: Danny Nelson for boarding at 14:43 in the 1st

Clarkson: Daimon Gardner for hooking at 06:59 in the 1st

Clarkson: Jesse Tucker for roughing at 00:51 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Carter Slaggert for roughing at 00:51 in the 1st

Clarkson: Talon Sidgurdson for interference at 04:50 in the 2nd

Clarkson: George Grannis for indirect contact to the head at 05:59 in the 3rd

Goalies

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel, 22 saves

Clarkson: Austin Roden, 20 saves

Moving Forward

The Irish will take on the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 14 at Gene Polisseni Center.

