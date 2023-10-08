Notre Dame Hockey Loses Season Opener to Clarkson

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team returned to the ice Saturday night, opening their season at home against the Clarkson Golden Knights. The first game was a low scoring one, with the game winning goal coming in the third period that saw both teams have chances and both goalies provide some high level saves.

Game Summary: Notre Dame 1 - Clarkson 3

First Period

The first period opened slow, something that could’ve been expected with teams opening their seasons. The first goal of the game came three quarters of the way through the first 20 minutes, with a Notre Dame turnover in the defensive zone leading to a Clarkson goal for the 1-0 lead. Notre Dame had a chance late, but freshman Danny Nelson was denied on the power play with just second left.

Second Period

Notre Dame came out and provided the offense in the second period though, with the lone goal being scored by Irish captain Landon Slaggert five minutes in. Ryan Siedem jumped on a loose puck at the Notre Dame blue line and threaded a pass between two Clarkson defenders to Slaggert right at the opposite blue line. Slaggert found the space in the defense and was able to wrist his shot past the goalie for his first goal of the season to tie the game.

The goal by @slaggs_9 was a beauty but that feed from @ryansiedem9? Chef's kiss #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/nYH1xJANDg — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) October 7, 2023

Third Period

The third period started off with the Irish on the front foot looking for the go ahead goal at home. Another Irish turnover in the defensive zone though came back to bite them as Clarkson took the lead on a breakaway after Notre Dame gave the puck away. Notre Dame had chances to tie things at the end of the period including a 6-on-4 power play opportunity with their net empty. Clarkson goalie Austin Roden was up to the task though and kept the puck out of his net until the Golden Knights sealed the win with an empty net goal late.

Scoring

CU: Cody Monds (1) at 15:47 in the 1st assisted by Ryan Taylor and Anthony Romano

ND: Landon Slaggert (1) at 4:54 in the 2nd assisted by Ryan Siedem

CU: Cody Monds (2) at 4:45 in the 3rd unassisted

CU: Kaelen Taylor (1) SH, EN at 18:28 in the 3rd unassisted

Penalties

ND: Maddox Fleming 2 for boarding at 2:13 in the 1st

CU: Eric Ciccolini 2 for tripping at 19:04 in the 1st

CU: Ryan Taylor 2 for tripping at 6:08 in the 2nd

ND: Jake Boltmann 2 for boarding at 14:33 in the 2nd

CU: Jack Judson 2 for kneeing at 17:34 in the 2nd

CU: Eric Ciccolini 2 for slashing at 17:25 in the 3rd

ND: Trevor Janicke 2 for cross-checking at 19:29 in the 3rd

Goalies

ND: Ryan Bischel made 22 saves on 24 shots in the loss

CU: Austin Roden saved 27 of 28 shots for the win

Up Next

Game two against Clarkson on Sunday night, where Notre Dame will look to even the series.