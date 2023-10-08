Opening Odds: Notre Dame is favored to beat undefeated USC

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 4-2 and ranked #21 in the country, and those numbers don’t begin to describe how big of a mess they made in Louisville on Saturday night. Most of Notre Dame’s goals for the 2023 season are pretty much out of reach... but there’s one big one right in front of their faces... beat Southern Cal.

The Battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh returns to South Bend and the Trojans are currently 6-0, ranked #10 in the country, and have the reigning Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback in Caleb Williams.

Notre Dame hasn’t just gone 1-2 in their last three games, they’ve had a rough time putting points on the board — just 55 total points over that span. And yet...

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 2.5 point favorites over the USC Trojans with an over/under of 62.5.

It doesn’t make much sense to me regardless of how bad Southern Cal’s defense has been, but we don’t make the lines over here. Good luck.

