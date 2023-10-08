The Notre Dame Fighting Irish plummeted to #21 in both the Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 after getting their tails whipped by the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday night, 33-20. The 13 point difference doesn’t even come close to the truth of the game — and that was a complete unraveling of the Notre Dame offense which was followed by the defense being unable to win the game on its own (as if that should ever be a thing).

Irish opponents ranked in the polls:

Ohio State Buckeyes #3/#3

USC Trojans #10/#9

Louisville Cardinals #14/#15

Duke Blue Devils #17/#18

Irish opponents with votes but not ranked:

I realize it’s tradition to scream about a team like Duke being ranked ahead of Notre Dame despite the Irish win in Durham, but ND looked awful against Louisville. The narrow win inside Wallace Wade stadium also won’t make up for the fact that the Irish also have one more loss than Duke — so it’s fine.

Be grateful Notre Dame is still ranked at all I guess.