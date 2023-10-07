The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to play its third prime time game in a row tonight when it faces off against the Louisville Cardinals in some dumb bank name stadium that used to be named after the worst pizza in the history of chain pizzas.

There’s been a lot of talk about how the Irish might be physically and emotionally spent after the games against Ohio State and Duke. While there is a sound argument to be made here, I still have a hard time believing the Cardinals are a team that can exploit that kind of weakness on a team like Notre Dame.

It doesn’t have to be close — like at all.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, October 7 @ 7:30 PM EST

Where: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, Louisville, Kentucky

How to watch: ABC and Watch ESPN app

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 6.5 point favorites over the Cardinals with an over/under of 53.5.

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter (or if you’re a weirdo and really want to call it X) for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.

GAME NOTES

Official game notes from Notre Dame: