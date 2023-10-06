Welcome to week 6 of the college football season and another road night game for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Next up for Marcus Freeman and company are the Louisville Cardinals and QB Jack Plummer — which will be the third time the Irish have faced Plummer and all three times with a different team.

The One Foot Down staff will be making their weekly picks on Tallysight all season long. While this will generally mean the number of games will be around 5-8, the actual number from week to week will be quite flexible.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 6 favorite over Louisville with an over/under of 54.

The full list of games for the staff to pick this week are:

Oklahoma Sooners VS Texas Longhorns

LSU Tigers VS Missouri Tigers

Alabama Crimson Tide VS Texas A&M Aggies

Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Louisville Cardinals

Georgia Bulldogs VS Kentucky Wildcats

Colorado Buffaloes VS Arizona State Sun Devils

Ohio State Buckeyes VS Maryland Terrapins

Purdue Boilermakers VS Iowa Hawkeyes

All of you can play along this week and for the rest of the season by dropping your picks in the comment section below.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

It’s dawned on me that with there no longer being an Anti-Preview for me to give a printed prediction, and although we go to great lengths on the podcast to offer our predictions, I really need to start doing that here.

Jack Plummer is a below mid quarterback, and while I like Louisville running back, Jawhar Jordan, I don’t think the Cardinal rushing attack is good enough to take the pressure off of Plummer. The Irish will likely be a bit tired and maybe even emotionally spent, but the matchups in this game all go in Notre Dame’s favor. Sam Hartman is a much better QB than Plummer, and Notre Dame’s ability to run the ball and stop the run on defense will make all the difference.

Notre Dame 41, Louisville 17