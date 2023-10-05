 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Earned 5-Star Podcast: Previewing Notre Dame VS Villainy and Louisville

 Surrounded by enemies

By Joshua Vowles
/ new
Notre Dame v Duke Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan gleefully open up the pod machine to talk about Notre Dame’s next road night game - this time against the Louisville Cardinals. In this episode:

  • HELLO!
  • REVIEWS!
  • Our music taste should not be questioned because we are all over the place.
  • Gameday stuff on campus and Joshua is going to raise hell and praise Dale next week.
  • ACC refs are worthy of our rants.
  • Brendan is convinced that Louisville and Jack Plummer are of a certain quality, and that quality is picked up every week by a couple of guys named Stew.
  • The Podcast Top 20 and blatant Michigan bias.
  • Game Picks for Notre Dame VS Louisville and a handful of other games around the country.
  • The weirdest line we’ve seen this season (maybe - probably).

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next Earned 5-Star Podcast.

