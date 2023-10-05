Earned 5-Star Podcast: Previewing Notre Dame VS Villainy and Louisville

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan gleefully open up the pod machine to talk about Notre Dame’s next road night game - this time against the Louisville Cardinals. In this episode:

HELLO!

REVIEWS!

Our music taste should not be questioned because we are all over the place.

Gameday stuff on campus and Joshua is going to raise hell and praise Dale next week.

ACC refs are worthy of our rants.

Brendan is convinced that Louisville and Jack Plummer are of a certain quality, and that quality is picked up every week by a couple of guys named Stew.

The Podcast Top 20 and blatant Michigan bias.

Game Picks for Notre Dame VS Louisville and a handful of other games around the country.

The weirdest line we’ve seen this season (maybe - probably).

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

