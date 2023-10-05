Earned 5-Star Podcast: Previewing Notre Dame VS Villainy and Louisville

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan gleefully open up the pod machine to talk about Notre Dame’s next road night game - this time against the Louisville Cardinals. In this episode:
- HELLO!
- REVIEWS!
- Our music taste should not be questioned because we are all over the place.
- Gameday stuff on campus and Joshua is going to raise hell and praise Dale next week.
- ACC refs are worthy of our rants.
- Brendan is convinced that Louisville and Jack Plummer are of a certain quality, and that quality is picked up every week by a couple of guys named Stew.
- The Podcast Top 20 and blatant Michigan bias.
- Game Picks for Notre Dame VS Louisville and a handful of other games around the country.
- The weirdest line we’ve seen this season (maybe - probably).
And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.
Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next Earned 5-Star Podcast.
Loading comments...