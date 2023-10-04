When, where, and how to watch Notre Dame VS Louisville

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have a tough test ahead of them this week against the Louisville Cardinals after last Saturday’s emotional and physical battle in a victory over Duke. The Cardinals are undefeated and ranked inside the top 25.

Notre Dame should have both WR Jaden Greathouse and WR Jayden Thomas back for this game. Both were out against Duke along with Deion Colzie which meant almost no wide receiver rotation throughout the game — and you could tell they were absolutely gassed during the 4th quarter.

Notre Dame has won 30 straight regular-season games against the ACC and has compiled a 34-1 record against the conference since the 2017 season. That lone loss, of course, was the disaster in Miami.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, October 7 @ 7:30 PM EST

Where: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, North Carolina

How to watch: ABC and Watch ESPN app

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 6.5 point favorites over the Cardinals with an over/under of 54.

GAME NOTES

Official game notes from Notre Dame: