When, where, and how to watch Notre Dame VS Clemson

The 7-2 and #15 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish are on the road this week to take on the 4-4 Clemson Tigers in Death Valley. Clemson has lost two straight games, and will likely be missing it’s do everything running back, Will Shipley.

Despite many things pointing in Notre Dame’s favor, and the intense pressure Clemson is facing as they don’t want to lose their third straight game, the stakes are higher for the Irish. After the dreams of a college football playoff berth died in a pizza stadium in Louisville, Kentucky, Notre Dame’s top remaining goal is a New Years Six bow bid. To do so, the Irish need to win out.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, November 4 @ 12:00 PM EST

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina (Death Valley)

How to watch: ABC

Game week



Clemson

Saturday, Nov. 4

Clemson, South Carolina

12:00 pm ET

ABC#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/NGw51t5bMW — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 30, 2023

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 3 point favorites over Clemson with an over/under of 45.

GAME NOTES

Official game notes from Notre Dame: