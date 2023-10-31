 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When, where, and how to watch Notre Dame VS Clemson

By Joshua Vowles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 28 Pitt at Notre Dame Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 7-2 and #15 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish are on the road this week to take on the 4-4 Clemson Tigers in Death Valley. Clemson has lost two straight games, and will likely be missing it’s do everything running back, Will Shipley.

Despite many things pointing in Notre Dame’s favor, and the intense pressure Clemson is facing as they don’t want to lose their third straight game, the stakes are higher for the Irish. After the dreams of a college football playoff berth died in a pizza stadium in Louisville, Kentucky, Notre Dame’s top remaining goal is a New Years Six bow bid. To do so, the Irish need to win out.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, November 4 @ 12:00 PM EST
Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina (Death Valley)
How to watch: ABC

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 3 point favorites over Clemson with an over/under of 45.

GAME NOTES

Official game notes from Notre Dame:

