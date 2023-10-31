The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 7-2 and were just ranked #15 by the College Football Playoff committee on Tuesday night. Next up for Marcus Freeman and the boys is a road trip to South Carolina to take on Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers. At 4-4, Clemson has been massively disappointing this season — but still more than capable of pulling off the upset on Saturday.
Let’s take a look at Notre Dame’s depth charts.
OFFENSE
2023 ND OFFENSE DEPTH CHART
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|83 Jayden Thomas
|76 Joe Alt
|78 Pat Coogan
|52 Zeke Correll
|50 Rocco Spindler
|54 Blake Fisher
|13 Holden Staes
|17 Rico Flores
|4 Chris Tyree
|7 Audric Estime
|10 Sam Hartman
|19 Jaden Greathouse
|79 Tosh Baker
|74 Billy Schrauth
|70 Ashton Craig
|73 Andrew Kristofic
|59 Aamil Wagner
|OR 9 Eli Raridon
|5 Tobias Merriweather
|80 Jordan Faison
|3 Gi'Bran Payne
|18 Steve Angeli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|OR 87 Cooper Flanigan
|-
|-
|OR 24 Jadarian Price
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|OR 22 Devyn Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|OR 12 Jeremiyah Love
|-
There’s one HUGE change to this week’s depth chart, and it’s due to a really tough injury to a starter. Tight end Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame’s leading receiver, is out for the season with a torn ACL. We will have to see how much Holden Staes will be able to replace Evans as a go-to guy for Sam Hartman — and we will have to see who really takes over as the “other” tight end. Eli Raridon is just coming off his own injury issues, but this could be a chance to take off a little bit.
DEFENSE
2023 ND DEFENSE DEPTH CHART
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|12 Jordan Botelho
|56 Howard Cross
|99 Rylie Mills
|1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|8 Marist Liufau
|27 J.D. Bertrand
|24 Jack Kiser
|5 Cam Hart
|2 D.J. Brown
|0 Xavier Watts
|20 Ben Morrison
|44 Junior Tuihalamaka
|97 Gabe Rubio
|47 Jason Onye
|OR 31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah
|23 Jaiden Ausberry
|34 Drayk Bowen
|3 Jaylen Sneed
|7 Jayden Mickey
|OR 4 Antonia Carter
|OR 11 Ramon Henderson
|29 Christian Gray
|40 Josh Burnham
|-
|41 Donovan Hinish
|40 Josh Burnham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|OR 13 Thomas Harper
|-
|OR 6 Clarence Lewis
No changes this week to one of the best defense’s in the country. Cornerback Benjamin Morrison missed the Pitt game last week, but should be ready to go against Clemson. Cornerback Cam Hart got banged up against Pitt with an arm injury, but he too is slated to play against the Tigers.
SPECIAL TEAMS
2023 ND SPECIAL TEAMS DEPTH CHART
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|32 Spencer Shrader
|32 Spencer Shrader
|14 Bryce McPherson
|65 Michael Vinson
|14 Bryce McFerson
|4 Chris Tyree
|22 Devyn Ford
|92 Zac Yoakam
|92 Zac Yoakam
|43 Ben Krimm
|51 Rino Monteforte
|-
|80 Jordan Faison
|24 Jadarian Price
Notre Dame has a kick return for touchdown (Jadarian Price) and a punt return (Chris Tyree) for touchdown in consecutive weeks — so it would be nice to see that streak continue somehow this week.
Loading comments...