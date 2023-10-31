The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 7-2 and were just ranked #15 by the College Football Playoff committee on Tuesday night. Next up for Marcus Freeman and the boys is a road trip to South Carolina to take on Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers. At 4-4, Clemson has been massively disappointing this season — but still more than capable of pulling off the upset on Saturday.

Let’s take a look at Notre Dame’s depth charts.

OFFENSE

2023 ND OFFENSE DEPTH CHART WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB 83 Jayden Thomas 76 Joe Alt 78 Pat Coogan 52 Zeke Correll 50 Rocco Spindler 54 Blake Fisher 13 Holden Staes 17 Rico Flores 4 Chris Tyree 7 Audric Estime 10 Sam Hartman 19 Jaden Greathouse 79 Tosh Baker 74 Billy Schrauth 70 Ashton Craig 73 Andrew Kristofic 59 Aamil Wagner OR 9 Eli Raridon 5 Tobias Merriweather 80 Jordan Faison 3 Gi'Bran Payne 18 Steve Angeli - - - - - - OR 87 Cooper Flanigan - - OR 24 Jadarian Price - - - - - - - - - - OR 22 Devyn Ford - - - - - - - - - - OR 12 Jeremiyah Love -

There’s one HUGE change to this week’s depth chart, and it’s due to a really tough injury to a starter. Tight end Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame’s leading receiver, is out for the season with a torn ACL. We will have to see how much Holden Staes will be able to replace Evans as a go-to guy for Sam Hartman — and we will have to see who really takes over as the “other” tight end. Eli Raridon is just coming off his own injury issues, but this could be a chance to take off a little bit.

DEFENSE

2023 ND DEFENSE DEPTH CHART VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB 12 Jordan Botelho 56 Howard Cross 99 Rylie Mills 1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste 8 Marist Liufau 27 J.D. Bertrand 24 Jack Kiser 5 Cam Hart 2 D.J. Brown 0 Xavier Watts 20 Ben Morrison 44 Junior Tuihalamaka 97 Gabe Rubio 47 Jason Onye OR 31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah 23 Jaiden Ausberry 34 Drayk Bowen 3 Jaylen Sneed 7 Jayden Mickey OR 4 Antonia Carter OR 11 Ramon Henderson 29 Christian Gray 40 Josh Burnham - 41 Donovan Hinish 40 Josh Burnham - - - - OR 13 Thomas Harper - OR 6 Clarence Lewis

No changes this week to one of the best defense’s in the country. Cornerback Benjamin Morrison missed the Pitt game last week, but should be ready to go against Clemson. Cornerback Cam Hart got banged up against Pitt with an arm injury, but he too is slated to play against the Tigers.

SPECIAL TEAMS

2023 ND SPECIAL TEAMS DEPTH CHART KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR 32 Spencer Shrader 32 Spencer Shrader 14 Bryce McPherson 65 Michael Vinson 14 Bryce McFerson 4 Chris Tyree 22 Devyn Ford 92 Zac Yoakam 92 Zac Yoakam 43 Ben Krimm 51 Rino Monteforte - 80 Jordan Faison 24 Jadarian Price

Notre Dame has a kick return for touchdown (Jadarian Price) and a punt return (Chris Tyree) for touchdown in consecutive weeks — so it would be nice to see that streak continue somehow this week.