The first set of College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will start off ranked #15 in the country — three spots below the #12 ranking by the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.

Notre Dame opponents in the top 25:

Ohio State Buckeyes #1

Louisville Cardinals #13 (not LSU as depicted above)

USC Trojans #20

As of right now when it comes to Notre Dame, the only real argument we can make is that the Irish might be the best 2 loss team in the country, but the LSU Tigers are positioned that way as of right now.

I do think the Michigan Wolverines being ranked ahead of the Washington Huskies is total and complete BS. The Skunkbears have been dominant? Against WHO?

Overall the rankings are what they are — incomplete and full of contradictions (as always).

For Notre Dame, they control their own destiny. There will be no playoffs for the Irish this season, but if they win the final three games of the season over the Clemson Tigers, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, and Stanford Cardinal — there will be a New Years Six Bowl game (most likely the Peach Bowl versus an SEC school).