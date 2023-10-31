The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 7-2 and ranked #12 in the country and will travel to South Carolina this weekend to take on the 4-4 Clemson Tigers who are decidedly not ranked.

Before the season began, I spoke about how overrated I believed Clemson to be — but I didn’t think it would be like this. I definitely wrote this game down as a night game with a green Sharpie... and now look at us.

It’s a nooner this week, and the weather forecast is calling for a beauty of a day with a 72 degree high, and plenty of sunshine. .

It’s funny if you think about it. The Clemson dynasty (if we can really call it that) began with an incredible win over the Irish inside Death Valley on a stormy night (like monsoon stormy). Notre Dame now has a chance to bury Clemson indefinitely under a sunny sky inside Death Valley. If the Irish do prevail, it will be Clemson’s third loss in a row, and their journey back to the days of the Clemsoning with Dabo Swinney will be complete.