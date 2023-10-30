 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notre Dame Football: Tight End Mitchell Evans out for the year with knee injury

Well — crap

By Joshua Vowles
/ new
Ohio State v Notre Dame Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

On Monday at his weekly press conference, Marcus Freeman announced that tight end Mitchell Evans will miss the remainder of the season with a major knee injury.

The ACL tear was suffered during the second half of Notre Dame’s 58-7 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Evans is currently Notre Dame’s leading receiver in both receptions (29) and yards (422) as he has become THE top target for Sam Hartman when Notre Dame really needs to gain a first down.

While this is a giant loss for the Irish, especially as they head to South Carolina this week to take on the Clemson Tigers, there is still quite a bit of talent at the position. Holden Staes is likely the top replacement for Evans, and hopefully for the Irish, Eli Raridon will be finally able to step up to make a major contribution.

More to come on OFD about this situation and the rest of the depth chart for Notre Dame VS Clemson.

More From One Foot Down

Loading comments...