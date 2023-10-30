On Monday at his weekly press conference, Marcus Freeman announced that tight end Mitchell Evans will miss the remainder of the season with a major knee injury.

Notre Dame TE Mitchell Evans Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injuryhttps://t.co/Sdwz8VBn7K — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) October 30, 2023

The ACL tear was suffered during the second half of Notre Dame’s 58-7 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Evans is currently Notre Dame’s leading receiver in both receptions (29) and yards (422) as he has become THE top target for Sam Hartman when Notre Dame really needs to gain a first down.

While this is a giant loss for the Irish, especially as they head to South Carolina this week to take on the Clemson Tigers, there is still quite a bit of talent at the position. Holden Staes is likely the top replacement for Evans, and hopefully for the Irish, Eli Raridon will be finally able to step up to make a major contribution.

More to come on OFD about this situation and the rest of the depth chart for Notre Dame VS Clemson.