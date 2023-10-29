Opening Odds: Notre Dame is a road favorite over Clemson

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 7-2 and ranked #12 in the country after beating Pitt by more than 50 points on Saturday. The Irish used two special teams touchdowns, an interception return for a touchdown, and a brutally stout defense to make short work of Pitt. Sam Hartman’s two first quarter interceptions felt more ominous than they ever were as the offense gained over 530 yards on the day — 114 of which were via Audric Estime on the ground (along with his 3 touchdowns).

Next up for the Irish is a road trip to South Carolina to take on the Clemson Tigers — who have already suffered four losses this season.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 3.5 point favorites over Clemson with an over/under of 46. Before the games were played on Saturday, the Irish were listed as 1.5 point underdogs, so congrats to any early takers out there.

We’re scheduled for a nooner this week, and if you gave me 100 guesses before the season to line up the scenario for this game, I wouldn’t come close to what’s actually on the table.

