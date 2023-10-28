Notre Dame Hockey: Irish Shut Out Mercyhurst Lakers 5-0, Lock in Sweep

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish notched a 5-0 victory Friday against the Mercyhurst Lakers in a return to a more cohesive, reactive game. This shutout came after Thursday’s series opener in which Notre Dame overpowered the Lakers 4-3 in OT.

Game Summary: Notre Dame 5 - Mercyhurst 0

First Period

The Irish and Lakers went through a half a period of back and forth to lead off this series closer; scoring opportunities came in shots in front of the goal from Irish forwards Danny Nelson, Grant Silianoff and Tyler Carpenter. This lasted until Drew Bavaro put Notre Dame on the board on the power play after a hooking call on Mercyhurst’s Tyler Gaulin.

A tripping call on Notre Dame’s Zach Plucinski soon followed, but the Lakers failed to get on the board on the power play. As the period neared its end, Paul Fischer found the back of the net to double the Irish score with his first collegiate goal.

Second Period

The period brought a power play opportunity for each team, but neither squad capitalized and the game headed into the third 2-0, Irish. The Lakers and Irish nearly matched each other in shots in the second, with Mercyhurst narrowly outshooting Notre Dame 14-12 in the period.

Third Period

An interference penalty on Notre Dame’s Henry Nelson provided the final power play opportunity of the night for the Lakers, but the Irish maintained control. With less than two minutes left in the third, Landon Slaggert chalked up his second goal of the night. The Lakers pulled netminder Simon Bucheler as the clock ran down, and Notre Dame’s Brennan Ali topped things off with the empty netter with just less than 30 seconds to go to end the night 5-0, Irish.

Scoring

Notre Dame: Drew Bavaro at 10:30 in the 1st with an assist from Maddox Fleming

Notre Dame: Paul Fischer at 03:11 in the 1st with assists from Tyler Carpenter and Carter Slaggert

Notre Dame: Landon Slaggert at 15:03 in the 3rd with assists from Danny Nelson and Ryan Siedem

Notre Dame: Landon Slaggert at 01:28 in the 3rd with assists from Patrick Moynihan and Drew Bavaro

Notre Dame: Brennan Ali at 00:29 in the 3rd with an assist from Paul Fischer

Penalties

Mercyhurst: Tyler Gaulin for hooking at 11:34 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Zach Plucinski for tripping at 09:59 in the 1st

Mercyhurst: Dustin Geregach for hooking at 08:37 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Carter Slaggert for high sticking at 05:20 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Henry Nelson for interference at 06:09 in the 3rd

Goalies

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel, 33 saves

Mercyhurst: Simon Bucheler, 32 saves

Moving Forward

The Irish will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, November 4 at Pegula Ice Arena.

Follow me on Twitter.