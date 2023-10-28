The 6-2 and #14 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish are back home in South Bend this weekend to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers and our favorite villainous head coach, Pat Narduzzi.

After four straight night games with two of them on the road, it almost feels weird to be back inside Notre Dame Stadium for a day game — and yet here we are. There’s nothing sexy about playing Pitt, but we had hoped for another Phil Jurkovec sighting (for petty reasons) and that’s not going to happen.

Still... the Irish are in prime position to win their final four games and make a New Years Six game to solidify a top 10 finish. But you have to beat Pitt first — so start flirting.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, October 28 @ 3:30 PM EST

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

How to watch: NBC and Peacock app

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 20.5 point favorites over Pitt with an over/under of 44.5.

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter (or if you’re a weirdo and really want to call it X) for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.

GAME NOTES

Official game notes from Notre Dame: