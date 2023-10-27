Welcome to week 9 of the college football season. After four night games and a cheeseburger bye week, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish get a chance to play under the South Bend sun (assuming that it’s out and about that day) as they welcome the Pitt Panthers inside Rock’s House.

At 6-2 and ranked #14 in the country, the Irish have almost no chance to make the college football playoff, but still have a great shot at finishing inside the top 10.

The One Foot Down staff will be making their weekly picks on Tallysight all season long. While this will generally mean the number of games will be around 5-8, the actual number from week to week will be quite flexible.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 20.5 point favorite over Pitt with an over/under of 44.5.

The full list of games for the staff to pick this week are:

Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Pitt Panthers

Oklahoma Sooners VS Kansas Jayhawks

Georgia Bulldogs VS Florida Gators

Oregon Ducks VS Utah Utes

Louisville Cardinals VS Duke Blue Devils

Oregon State Beavers VS Arizona Wildcats

Colorado Buffaloes VS UCLA Bruins

Air Force Falcons VS Colorado State Rams

All of you can play along this week and for the rest of the season by dropping your picks in the comment section below.

It’s dawned on me that with there no longer being an Anti-Preview for me to give a printed prediction, and although we go to great lengths on the podcast to offer our predictions, I really need to start doing that here.