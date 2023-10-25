The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are back in action this weekend after a cheeseburger bye week. They welcome the Pitt Panthers back to South Bend as part of their arranged marriage with the ACC — and that means Pat Narduzzi will be in the house.

Narduzzi, who’s known to whine about Notre Dame on the regular, somehow managed to bring up the 2018 game earlier this week (which I adore).

Basically out of nowhere, Pat Narduzzi cited a missed offensive pass interference call in Pitt's 2018 loss at #NotreDame when discussing penalties today. My assumption is it's the Miles Boykin game-winner. Is that right, @PantherLair? @insideNDsports https://t.co/EVZJbMkWAB pic.twitter.com/QCE6LelrXg — Tyler James (@TJamesND) October 23, 2023

Besides the Mile Boykin game winning touchdown, one of the things I remember most about the game was the brilliant sun — which often is never present when these two teams face eachother. Despite Pat’s mention of the game, the weather won’t be the same this Saturday in South Bend.

Overall, it’s pretty good football weather. A high of 56, no rain, and the sun won’t be blinding to those in the press box that might have become a little too accustomed to night games ( I kid).

At any rate, it’ll be a mostly comfortable fall day inside Notre Dame Stadium — which should lead to a lively crowd. Like... really let Pat know where he’s at.