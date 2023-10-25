 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notre Dame VS Pittsburgh: Weather Report

Football weather

By Joshua Vowles
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Tennessee State at Notre Dame Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are back in action this weekend after a cheeseburger bye week. They welcome the Pitt Panthers back to South Bend as part of their arranged marriage with the ACC — and that means Pat Narduzzi will be in the house.

Narduzzi, who’s known to whine about Notre Dame on the regular, somehow managed to bring up the 2018 game earlier this week (which I adore).

Besides the Mile Boykin game winning touchdown, one of the things I remember most about the game was the brilliant sun — which often is never present when these two teams face eachother. Despite Pat’s mention of the game, the weather won’t be the same this Saturday in South Bend.

Overall, it’s pretty good football weather. A high of 56, no rain, and the sun won’t be blinding to those in the press box that might have become a little too accustomed to night games ( I kid).

At any rate, it’ll be a mostly comfortable fall day inside Notre Dame Stadium — which should lead to a lively crowd. Like... really let Pat know where he’s at.

In This Stream

2023 Notre Dame Football: Pittsburgh Panthers Week

View all 14 stories

More From One Foot Down

Loading comments...