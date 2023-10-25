How’d We Do Last (2 weeks ago) Week?

As a refresher, I feature the most interesting, most wildly inaccurate, and most accurate takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Let’s get started!

Most Wild Inaccurate

I think Hoyaparanoia was trying to double reverse jinx the Trojans, which definitely worked here. The Irish contained Williams and it was a sloppy game driven by turnovers BY USC, not the Irish.

Most Interesting

I don’t condone it by any stretch of the matter, but I did chuckle at both the name and the description.

Most Accurate

NDallDay, have yourself a day. Final score was 48-20, Ben Mo got his INT, Big Dric scored twice, and we all exercised some big time demons. They paid the PRICE and felt the Payne. What a beautiful take from start to finish. Chefs Kiss! There were some other accurate ones, but this took the cake. Shoutout JohnnyGoode and OnwardtoVictory as well.

And now onto the takes for this week’s matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Pittsburgh Panthers

Cold Take

Tobias gets back on track and welcome back JT!

It has come out that Tobias has been a bit hampered by his hamstring and some overall confidence issues. Reports are that he is getting back up to full speed and has been practicing well. JT had a signifiant hamstring injury that has kept him out. This week, both guys get back on track. Look for Tobias to have around 2-3 meaningful catches and JT to get in the 4-6 range with a TD. For NDs offense to get back on track, these guys need to start trending in the right direction, and this is that week coming off a bye. Look for Thomas to get some immediate opportunities on the opening drive.

Hot Take

JJB has multiple sacks and TFLs

JJB has been a revelation at ND. He was pitched as a, “pass rush specialist”, which would have been a great addition to the team. However, he has turned into an impactful run and pass defender who has put himself in position to get drafted this spring.

Notre Dame EDGE Javontae Jean-Baptiste this season:



☘️ 15 QB Pressures

☘️ 84.5 Run Defense Grade

☘️ 15 Defensive Stops

☘️ 4 Tackles For Loss pic.twitter.com/pAAVRsWPfg — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 13, 2023

Redshirt Freshman RT Ryan Baer will have his hands full all day and I expect Baptiste to take another step forward in this one. The ND secondary will help with solid coverage, forcing Pitt QB Christian Veilleux to take on serious heat in a collapsing pocket.

Bonus, “of course this will happen” Take

Shayne Simon and C’Bo Flemister both have impactful plays early in the game

My brain is just telling me these guys will get up for the game and play well. Honestly, they are guys I root for because they played hard for ND, but were clearly fading into the background when it came to playing time. Look for C’bo to have a big run and Shayne Simon to have an impactful sack early in the game. I wish them nothing but the best, but desperately HOPE they only flash early, but not often.

Your Takes: Please leave your takes below (hot, cold medium-any temp). I will feature the Top Takes next week. GO IRISH!