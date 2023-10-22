Opening Odds: Notre Dame is a huge home favorite over Pittsburgh

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 6-2 and ranked #14 in the country. Perhaps too much is made of “bye week rest” most years, but when it comes to this season, the timing is perfect — because they needed it as they welcome the Pittsburgh Panthers to South Bend this weekend.

Physical health is one thing that the bye week will certainly help, but the health of the offense from a production and performance aspect is another. Hopefully they get back on track for this final four game run to end the season.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 19 point favorites over the Pittsburgh Panthers with an over/under of 46.5. It’s a giant spread, and it will be curious to see if comes back down to where it was at on Sunday morning at 17.5 points.

Pitt took down the Louisville Cardinals with a 17 point win the week after the Irish were embarrassed down in Kentucky, but then the Panthers dropped a 21-17 road game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

