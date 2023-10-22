The 6-2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish had a week off from the action, and were likely enjoying a well made cheeseburger or two (allegedly). For their trouble, Notre Dame moved up to #14 in both the Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 Poll.

Despite a solid day of upsets and almost upsets, there wasn’t much movement in the polls. Notre Dame’s single spot movement is directly related to the North Carolina Tar Heels dropping a game to the Virginia Cavaliers.

Irish opponents in the rankings:

The only other Irish opponent to gain any votes were the Clemson Tigers in the coaches poll — so I hope Dabo Swinney is happy with himself and his #25 ballot.

There is only one Sunday rankings release left before the College Football Playoff committee releases its first set of rankings on Tuesday, October 31st — BOO!