Notre Dame Football Fan Poll: Would You Rather Play a Bowl Game VS. LSU or in the New Year’s Six?

This poll is inspired by a debate that occurred this week on the Irish Illustrated and The Independent podcasts. Notre Dame’s shot at a New Years’ Six bowl bid isn’t exactly promising at the moment, even if the Irish win out. But as Lloyd Christmas said, “so, you’re telling me there’s a chance?”

Assuming, then, that you the fans have your choice of matchup, and that this particular scenario comes to pass, which of the following would you choose for Notre Dame’s bowl berth?

Poll Would you rather play... Literally anyone in a New Year’s Six Bowl, even the Group of 5 bid (e.g., Air Force)

LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly the Outback Bowl) vote view results 83% Literally anyone in a New Year’s Six Bowl, even the Group of 5 bid (e.g., Air Force) (176 votes)

16% LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly the Outback Bowl) (34 votes) 210 votes total Vote Now

Personally, I am of the opinion that there is one correct answer here. This season is an immense disappointment, in my mind, if Notre Dame does not win a New Year’s Six Bowl game and end this streak of major bowl losses dating back to the 1990s. It would be a complete waste of Sam Hartman’s lone year as Notre Dame quarterback.

With that said, I would be incredibly entertained by the prospect of facing former Irish head coach Brian Kelly in a bowl game if Notre Dame gets left out of the NY6. But it is more important to get this major bowl monkey off Notre Dame’s back than to try clowning on Kelly even more.

Advocates for the LSU matchup will probably make some kind of argument about how bowl games don’t matter anymore and everyone sits them out — largely a result of the College Football Playoff. That’s a valid point. But with all due respect, you try to play in the best bowl game you possibly can, college football’s content machine be damned.

Thank you for attending my TED Talk. Sound off in the comments.