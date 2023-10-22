Notre Dame Hockey: Irish Ship Up to Boston, Drop Series Closer to BU Terriers 8-2

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish finished their series against the Boston University Terriers Saturday. The Irish stayed steady on the penalty kill, but BU took control early on. This followed Notre Dame’s 4-1 victory against the Terriers Friday.

Game Summary: BU 8 - Notre Dame 2

First Period

The Terriers got after it in a feisty first period. After killing off an early hooking penalty on Trevor Janicke, the Irish saw the Terriers set the tone. Boston University’s Quinn Hutson notched the first goal of the night not even five minutes in. Macklin Celebrini doubled the Terriers’ score not even a minute later. Notre Dame’s Ryan Siedem responded quickly with the first Irish goal of the night and his first of the season, but goals from BU’s Dylan Peterson, Luke Tuch and Shane Lachance followed to bring it to 5-1 Terriers before the period even reached its halfway point.

The Terriers went rapid fire on the Notre Dame goal on the power play following an interference penalty on Notre Dame’s Jake Boltmann. With both squads amped up, a roughing penalty for each team followed, but neither the Irish or the Terriers capitalized on the power play. By the end of the first, the Terriers peppered the Irish net with 22 shots to show up Notre Dame’s 6.

Second Period

Lachance led the next period off with his second goal of the night. A goal from Aiden Celebrini and one from Macklin Celebrini soon followed to continue the Terriers’ momentum. On-ice tiffs came soon after as the clock ran down and the two teams headed into the third 8-11, BU.

Third Period

Following a slashing penalty on Boston University’s Ryan Greene, Notre Dame’s Tyler Carpenter scored his team’s second and last goal of the night on the power play. This time around, the Irish outshot the Terriers 17-11, but it wasn’t enough for a recovery and the Terriers locked in the 8-2 win.

Scoring

BU: Quinn Hutson at 16:20 in the 1st with assists from Devin Kaplan and Luke Tuch

BU: Macklin Celebrini at 15:16 in the 1st with assists from Devin Kaplan and Luke Tuch

Notre Dame: Ryan Siedem at 14:45 in the 1st with assists from Grant Silianoff and Hunter Strand

BU: Dylan Peterson at 13:46 in the 1st with assists from Jeremy Wilmer and Aiden Celebrini

BU: Luke Tuch at 12:24 in the 1st, unassisted

BU: Shane Lachance at 10:29 in the 1st with assists from Gavin McCarthy and Sam Stevens

BU: Shane Lachance at 17:29 in the 2nd with Sam Stevens and Dylan Peterson

BU: Aiden Celebrini at 16:28 in the 2nd, unassisted

BU: Macklin Celebrini at 13:41 in the 2nd with assists from Jeremy Wilmer and Tom Willander

Notre Dame: Tyler Carpenter at 6:04 in the 3rd with assists from Grant Silianoff and Brennan Ali

Penalties

Notre Dame: Trevor Janicke for hooking at 18:28 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Jake Boltmann for interference at 10:18 in the 1st

BU: Mick Frechette for roughing at 6:38 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Danny Nelson for roughing at 3:49 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Trevor Janicke for tripping at 14:37 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Ryan Helliwell for fighting at 12:52 in the 2nd

BU: Dylan Peterson for face masking at 12:52 in the 2nd

BU: Dylan Peterson, game misconduct at 12:52 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Grant Silianoff for slashing at 3:11 in the 2nd

BU: Gavin McCarthy for tripping at 18:29 in the 3rd

BU: Ryan Greene for slashing at 8:56 in the 3rd

Goalies

Notre Dame: Jack Williams, 25 saves Ryan Bischel, 16 saves

BU: Mathieu Caron, 25 saves

Moving Forward

The Irish will return home to take on the Mercyhurst University Lakers at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 26 at Compton Family Ice Arena.

