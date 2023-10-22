Notre Dame Hockey Beats Boston University 4-1 in Series Opener

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team took to the ice last night looking to right the ship after two early season losses. Things did not start off well, with the visiting Boston University Terriers taking an early 1-0 lead, something they have excelled at this season. Notre Dame came back quickly though with the help of a newly rejuvenated power play and scored four unanswered goals to earn a 4-1 win in game one.

Game Summary: Notre Dame 4 - Boston University 1

First Period

Boston University has made a habit of taking early leads this season and this game was no different. They scored the opening goal under five minutes into the game and Notre Dame was playing from behind early. Midway through the period though Notre Dame went to the power play and one of the questions was answered when a struggling Irish power play met a struggling Terriers penalty kill. Who would get things going in the right direction? It was Notre Dame, who tied the game when some back and forth passing found Drew Bavaro at the top of the slot where his wrist shot found the back of the net.

END 1 | We have a few goals to catch up on so here's @BavaroDrew's



After 20 minutes of play the Irish are up 3-1.#GoIrish

A few minutes later Ryan Siedem carried the puck behind the net where he looked like he was going bring it around the other side. He changed things up and released a backhand pass that found captain Landon Slaggert right at the top of the crease for a one time goal and the lead. It was Slaggert’s third goal of the early season, with one in each home game.

Welcome back to the second period with a look at our second goal of the night!



#GoIrish

The Irish weren’t done yet and they added a third goal with under a minute left in the period. This time Brennan Ali carried the puck into the offensive zone and down to the right faceoff circle. He had two teammates streaking with him and he threaded a pass to the front of the net that beat the defense and found Justin Janicke on the far post for a tap in goal.

Per 2 | Not good news... we're headed to the box for a hook.



Good news... here's a look at @jjanicke8's goal to close out the first period!



#GoIrish

Second Period

Early in the second period the Irish had another power play opportunity and they capitalized again, with their two goals tripling their power play output through the previous three games. Again it was good passing that opened up a shooting lane with Drew Bavaro going cross ice from the left faceoff circle to the right. Danny Nelson was sitting there open and fired a one timer for the second goal of the freshman’s career.

His second goal in an Irish sweater is quite the beauty



Here's a look back at @_dannynelson's goal, with assists to @BavaroDrew and @mfleming_21.#GoIrish

Third Period

The third and final 20 minutes was all about holding the lead, as Notre Dame’s defense shelled to hold off the Terriers offensive barrage. It worked thanks to another excellent performance from Ryan Bischel who faced and saved 18 shots in the period.

END 2 | The Irish hold a three-goal lead heading into the final period of play against BU!



Check out this big save from Bischel late in the period.



#GoIrish

That was really the story of the game, special teams and goaltending. Bischel made 43 saves on the night including all 18 in the third period. The Irish defense was shorthanded seven times and held the Terriers scoreless on all seven attempts. Meanwhile the Notre Dame power play that had scored only once in their first 13 attempts this season scored twice in five attempts in the game.

Scoring

BU: Ryan Greene (1) at 4:44 in the 1st assisted by Jack Hughes and Quinn Hutson

ND: Drew Bavaro (1) on the power play at 9:53 in the 1st assisted by Maddox Fleming and Patrick Moynihan

ND: Landon Slaggert (3) at 14:11 in the 1st assisted by Ryan Siedem and Patrick Moynihan

ND: Justin Janicke (1) at 19:06 in the 1st assisted by Brennan Ali

ND: Danny Nelson (2) at 1:44 in the 2nd assisted by Drew Bavaro and Maddox Fleming

Penalties

ND: Ryan Siedem 2 for roughing at 6:42 in the 1st

BU: Jack Hughes 2 for tripping at 8:33 in the 1st

ND: Michael Mastrodomenico 2 for cross-checking at 16:47 in the 1st

BU: Jack Hughes 2 for roughing at 1:38 in the 2nd

BU: Jack Hughes 2 for roughing at 1:38 in the 2nd

ND: Ryan Siedem 2 for roughing at 1:38 in the 2nd

ND: Henry Nelson 2 for roughing at 2:40 in the 2nd

BU: Nick Zabaneh 2 for roughing at 2:40 in the 2nd

ND: Jake Boltmann 2 for cross-checking at 3:56 in the 2nd

ND: Drew Bavaro 2 for hooking at 6:19 in the 2nd

BU: Devin Kaplan 2 for elbowing at 11:16 in the 2nd

ND: Jake Boltmann 2 for interference at 2:56 in the 3rd

BU: Gavin McCarthy 2 for cross-checking at 8:30 in the 3rd

BU: BENCH 2 for too many players at 11:44 in the 3rd

ND: Jake Boltmann 2 for hooking at 15:51 in the 3rd

Goalies

ND: Ryan Bischel saved 43 of the 44 shots he faced for the win

BU: Mathieu Caron made 22 saves on 26 shots for the loss

Up Next

Game two against the Irish and the Terriers on Saturday night. Notre Dame can complete the sweep of the #6 ranked team and kick off a much needed strong non-conference showing.