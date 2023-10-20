Notre Dame Cheeseburger Bye Week: College Football Staff Picks — Week 8

Welcome to the bye week for Notre Dame Football. After 8 weeks the Irish absolutely could use the rest and time to prepare for the final 4 games of the season. At 6-2 and ranked #15 in the country, Notre Dame virtually has no shot for a college football playoff berth, but are still very much in the hunt for a New Year’s Six bowl bid and a top 10 finish.

But for now... we eat burgers and watch other games.

The One Foot Down staff will be making their weekly picks on Tallysight all season long. While this will generally mean the number of games will be around 5-8, the actual number from week to week will be quite flexible.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, all of the home teams in ranked versus ranked matchups are favored — with only one game that has a spread of less than a touchdown.

The full list of games for the staff to pick this week are:

Ohio State Buckeyes VS Penn State Nittany Lions

Air Force Falcons VS Navy Midshipmen

Tennessee Volunteers VS Alabama Crimson Tide

Washington State Cougars VS Oregon Ducks

Minnesota Golden Gophers VS Iowa Hawkeyes

Michigan Wolverines VS Michigan State Spartans

Duke Blue Devils VS Florida State Seminoles

Utah Utes VS USC Trojans

All of you can play along this week and for the rest of the season by dropping your picks in the comment section below.

