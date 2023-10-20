 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Important games to watch during Notre Dame’s bye week

Pay attention

By Joshua Vowles
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Louisville Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Just because the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are at home eating cheeseburgers this week it doesn’t mean you can just go to the pumpkin patch with the family and totally dismiss the rest of the college football day. You can (and should) keep track of the landscape all day long — which is why the gods sent us Steve Jobs and the iPhone.

At the very least, you should keep track of ranked versus ranked games throughout the day and night. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, all of the home teams in ranked versus ranked matchups are favored — with only one game that has a spread less than a touchdown.

#3 Ohio State Buckeyes VS #7 Penn State Nittany Lions

Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
When: NOON
How to Watch: FOX
DraftKings Line: Ohio State -5

#17 Tennessee Volunteers VS #11 Alabama Crimson Tide

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
When: 3:30 PM
How to Watch: CBS
DraftKings Line: Alabama Crimson Tide -8.5

#16 Duke Blue Devils VS #4 Florida State Seminoles

Where: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida
When: 7:30 PM
How to Watch: ABC
DraftKings Line: Florida State -14.5

#14 Utah Utes VS #18 USC Trojans

Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California
When: 8:00
How to Watch: FOX
DraftKings Line: USC -7

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

