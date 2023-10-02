On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released its depth charts for the upcoming game against the Louisville Cardinals. The good news is... a couple of dudes are back for real.

OFFENSE

2023 ND OFFENSE DEPTH CHART WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB 83 Jayden Thomas 76 Joe Alt 78 Pat Coogan 52 Zeke Correll 50 Rocco Spindler 54 Blake Fisher 88 Mitchell Evans 5 Tobias Merriweather 4 Chris Tyree 7 Audric Estime 10 Sam Hartman 17 Rico Flores 79 Tosh Baker 74 Billy Schrauth 70 Ashton Craig 73 Andrew Kristofic 59 Aamil Wagner 85 Holden Staes 17 Rico Flores 19 Jaden Greathouse 3 Gi'Bran Payne 18 Steve Angeli - - - - - - 38 Sherwood Davis - - OR 24 Jadarian Price - - - - - - - - - - OR 22 Devyn Ford - - - - - - - - - - OR 12 Jeremiyah Love -

Notre Dame was down to about three wide receivers in their win over the Duke Blue Devils with injuries to Jayden Thomas, Jaden Greathouse, and Deion Colzie. On Monday, Marcus Freeman announced that both Greathouse and Thomas will be back this week against Louisville (Colzie will be out for quite a bit longer). Rico Flores Jr. stepped up for the Irish over the past two weeks and is now listed as the backup at both the X and the Z.

DEFENSE

2023 ND DEFENSE DEPTH CHART VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB 12 Jordan Botelho 56 Howard Cross 99 Rylie Mills 1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste 8 Marist Liufau 27 J.D. Bertrand 24 Jack Kiser 5 Cam Hart 2 D.J. Brown 0 Xavier Watts 20 Ben Morrison 44 Junior Tuihalamaka 97 Gabe Rubio 47 Jason Onye OR 31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah 23 Jaiden Ausberry 34 Drayk Bowen 3 Jaylen Sneed 7 Jayden Mickey OR 4 Antonia Carter OR 11 Ramon Henderson 29 Christian Gray 40 Josh Burnham - 41 Donovan Hinish 40 Josh Burnham - - - - OR 13 Thomas Harper - OR 6 Clarence Lewis

Notre Dame will be without Jordan Botelho for the first half of the Louisville game thanks to a targeting ejection in the 2nd half of the Duke game. Marcus Freeman expressed quite a bit of confidence in both Joshua Burnham and Junior Tuihalamaka at the VYPER position. Aidan Keaanainna disappears from the defensive tackle depth chart but I’m unsure of why.

SPECIAL TEAMS

2023 ND SPECIAL TEAMS DEPTH CHART KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR 32 Spencer Shrader 32 Spencer Shrader 14 Bryce McPherson 65 Michael Vinson 14 Bryce McFerson 2 Chris Tyree 22 Devyn Ford 92 Zac Yoakam 92 Zac Yoakam 43 Ben Krimm 51 Rino Monteforte - 7 Jayden Mickey 24 Jadarian Price

Special Teams is the same, but there are calls from a lot of Notre Dame fans to maybe explore replacing Spencer Shrader after his shaky start to the season.