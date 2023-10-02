On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released its depth charts for the upcoming game against the Louisville Cardinals. The good news is... a couple of dudes are back for real.
OFFENSE
2023 ND OFFENSE DEPTH CHART
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|83 Jayden Thomas
|76 Joe Alt
|78 Pat Coogan
|52 Zeke Correll
|50 Rocco Spindler
|54 Blake Fisher
|88 Mitchell Evans
|5 Tobias Merriweather
|4 Chris Tyree
|7 Audric Estime
|10 Sam Hartman
|17 Rico Flores
|79 Tosh Baker
|74 Billy Schrauth
|70 Ashton Craig
|73 Andrew Kristofic
|59 Aamil Wagner
|85 Holden Staes
|17 Rico Flores
|19 Jaden Greathouse
|3 Gi'Bran Payne
|18 Steve Angeli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|38 Sherwood Davis
|-
|-
|OR 24 Jadarian Price
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|OR 22 Devyn Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|OR 12 Jeremiyah Love
|-
Notre Dame was down to about three wide receivers in their win over the Duke Blue Devils with injuries to Jayden Thomas, Jaden Greathouse, and Deion Colzie. On Monday, Marcus Freeman announced that both Greathouse and Thomas will be back this week against Louisville (Colzie will be out for quite a bit longer). Rico Flores Jr. stepped up for the Irish over the past two weeks and is now listed as the backup at both the X and the Z.
DEFENSE
2023 ND DEFENSE DEPTH CHART
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|12 Jordan Botelho
|56 Howard Cross
|99 Rylie Mills
|1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|8 Marist Liufau
|27 J.D. Bertrand
|24 Jack Kiser
|5 Cam Hart
|2 D.J. Brown
|0 Xavier Watts
|20 Ben Morrison
|44 Junior Tuihalamaka
|97 Gabe Rubio
|47 Jason Onye
|OR 31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah
|23 Jaiden Ausberry
|34 Drayk Bowen
|3 Jaylen Sneed
|7 Jayden Mickey
|OR 4 Antonia Carter
|OR 11 Ramon Henderson
|29 Christian Gray
|40 Josh Burnham
|-
|41 Donovan Hinish
|40 Josh Burnham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|OR 13 Thomas Harper
|-
|OR 6 Clarence Lewis
Notre Dame will be without Jordan Botelho for the first half of the Louisville game thanks to a targeting ejection in the 2nd half of the Duke game. Marcus Freeman expressed quite a bit of confidence in both Joshua Burnham and Junior Tuihalamaka at the VYPER position. Aidan Keaanainna disappears from the defensive tackle depth chart but I’m unsure of why.
SPECIAL TEAMS
2023 ND SPECIAL TEAMS DEPTH CHART
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|32 Spencer Shrader
|32 Spencer Shrader
|14 Bryce McPherson
|65 Michael Vinson
|14 Bryce McFerson
|2 Chris Tyree
|22 Devyn Ford
|92 Zac Yoakam
|92 Zac Yoakam
|43 Ben Krimm
|51 Rino Monteforte
|-
|7 Jayden Mickey
|24 Jadarian Price
Special Teams is the same, but there are calls from a lot of Notre Dame fans to maybe explore replacing Spencer Shrader after his shaky start to the season.
