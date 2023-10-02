Earned 5-Star Podcast: Lets soak in Notre Dame’s victory over Duke

Joshua and Jude had to walk to the podcast machine without Brendan this week to discuss Notre Dame’s 21-14 win over the Duke Blue Devils down inside Wallace Wade Stadium. In this episode:

HELLO!

Jude and the Roman Empire.

We’re fired up and start talking about the game right away.

REVIEWS!

Green jersey jinx or nah?

Billy Joel hatred.

Going through the Duke game.

Howard Cross the game wrecker.

Philip Riley... is he really that good?

Joshua is fully convinced that the fix is in and the ACC is conspiring against Notre Dame.

Marcus Freeman’s decision to play for the field goal and Audric Estime taking matters into his own hands.

Mike Elko can coach.

Find a friend that will jump for you.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

