The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 4-1 and ranked #10 in the country after Saturday night’s exciting win over the Duke Blue Devils. The Irish will go back on the road this week for another road game against an ACC opponent with the Louisville Cardinals. Jef Brohm and company are 5-0 to start the season and will walk into Saturday night’s game ranked #25 in the country.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 6.5 point favorites with an over/under of 51.5.

Notre Dame has now won 30 straight ACC regular season games and while we took notice of the streak long ago, the national media really started to highlight it after the Irish victory over Duke. The Irish have dominated ACC competition since 2017 with the loss to the Miami Hurricanes that season being the last time the Irish didn’t walk out of the stadium with a win.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.