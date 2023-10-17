Opening Odds: Notre Dame will be an underdog in Death Valley VS Clemson

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 6-2 and ranked #15 in the country after taking down the undefeated USC Trojans. This week, the Irish have a bye and will be at home eating cheeseburgers, and then will prepare to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at home on October 28th.

After that game, however... it’s onward to Death Valley to face the Clemson Tigers.

Before the season began, there was a lot of talk and focus on what many called, “the big three,” on Notre Dame’s schedule. The results, we thought, of games against the Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans, and Clemson Tigers would tell the tale of the season. In a lot of ways, this has been true as the Irish are currently 1-1 against the three. Notre Dame fans had enormous expectations for this season, and we watched most of those expectations go up in smoke against Louisville — just a couple of weeks after losing to the Buckeyes. While an 11-2 finish won’t make up for any of it, it would be a welcomed result at this point.

Even though Clemson has had a rough start to its season with losses to the Duke Blue Devils and Florida State Seminoles — they still have plenty of talent to make it very tough on the Irish. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 4 point underdogs to Clemson.

Obviously we have a few weeks until we get to this matchup, but it never hurts (us) to look ahead a little bit to see what opportunity remains.

