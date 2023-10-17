Saturday night was also a time to celebrate Notre Dame Men’s Lacrosse

The 2024 Notre Dame Men’s Lacrosse season is not too far away now and we are already getting excited around what is ahead for our Irish (here is a podcast that takes a look at the Fall Top 10). And for sure I am gearing up for some good preseason articles as there will be plenty for us to write about in the months ahead as the Irish look to defend their title.

But there is more than enough time for that and before the team fully gets started in January, on Saturday night in Notre Dame Stadium there was an opportunity to celebrate the 2023 ND lacrosse team and their National Championship. Still feeling those good vibes from this Memorial Day weekend? Yeah, me too and wish I could have been there this past weekend as the team brought the trophy out on the field. Looked like an epic evening and day of celebrating the Irish, and once again, good friend Fred Assaf was there to capture the moments.

Additionally over the weekend, Max Manyak continued to get recognized by the University of Notre Dame for the amazing work he is doing for Pediatric Pep Talk and the current roster of the Fighting Irish took on some ND lacrosse alums and PLL stars in a scrimmage on Friday night inside the Loftus Center. Kudos to Coach Ryder Garnsey for setting up what looked like a great evening for all involved.

Reports are still light on the Irish and how everything is looking in fall ball, but here was a write up with some notes from the Irish vs Princeton as they scrimmaged in DC in the Bob Kemp Lacrosse Classic.

Without further ado, here are some pictures from the weekend, can’t wait for all that is ahead this upcoming spring for our Irish lacrosse team. Time to Be Great Again!

All photos credit to Fred Assaf unless otherwise noted: