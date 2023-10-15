Notre Dame Hockey: Irish Fall to RIT Tigers 3-0 in Rochester

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers Saturday at Blue Cross Arena for the Brick City Homecoming & Family Game. Reactive RIT goaltending and early Irish slip ups allowed the Tigers to lock in a 3-0 shutout.

Game Summary: RIT 3 - Notre Dame 0

First Period

The Tigers wasted no time getting after it from the puck drop. A shot from RIT’s Carter Wilkie 11 seconds in and an early tripping penalty on Notre Dame’s Trevor Janicke sparked the Tigers’ momentum. RIT’s Gianfranco Cassaro notched the first goal of the night on the power play to take control early on. A tripping penalty on RIT’s Kevin Scott and a call for too many men on the ice for the Tigers provided an opportunity for the Irish to change the direction of the game. The Irish turned on the jets but missed major scoring opportunities in shots from Drew Bavaro, Trevor Janicke and Patrick Moynihan. Wilkie doubled his team’s score shortly after the 12-minute mark.

Second Period

The matchup grew more angsty in the next period with some on-ice tiffs. By the end of the second, the Irish outshot the Tigers 31-16 but still couldn’t snap what RIT had started even with three second-period penalties for the Tigers. RIT’s Cody Laskosky found the back of the net as the period neared its end to bring it to 3-0, Tigers.

Third Period

The Irish and the Tigers carried the fiery tone of the second into the third. Notre Dame’s Michael Mastrodomenico and RIT’s Cody Laskosky headed to the box for unsportsmanlike conduct about eight and a half minutes into the period. This time around, the Irish narrowly outshot the Tigers 20-19, but the Tigers had locked it all in for the 3-0 win.

Scoring

RIT: Gianfranco Cassaro at 02:57 in the 1st with assists from Aiden Hansen-Bukata and Carter Wilki

RIT: Carter Wilkie at 12:26 in the 1st with assists from Andrew Tanner and Cody Laskosky

RIT: Cody Laskosky at 15:41 in the 2nd, unassisted

Penalties

Notre Dame: Trevor Janicke for tripping at 01:26 in the 1st

RIT: Kevin Scott for tripping at 06:19 in the 1st

RIT: Elijah Gonsalves for high sticking at 05:58 in the 2nd

RIT: Caleb Moretz for roughing at 09:21 in the 2nd

RIT: Christian Catalano for contact to the head at 17:11 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Justin Janicke for boarding at 06:48 in the 3rd

RIT: Cody Laskosky for unsportsmanlike conduct at 08:35 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Michael Mastrodomenico for unsportsmanlike conduct at 08:35 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Jayden Davis for slashing at 10:38 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Patrick Moynihan for roughing at 13:53 in the 3rd

RIT: Xavier Lapointe for boarding at 19:03 in the 3rd

Goalies

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel, 20 saves

RIT: Tommy Scarfone, 36 saves

Moving Forward

The Irish will return home to take on the Boston University Terriers at 7 p.m. Friday, October 20 at Compton Family Ice Arena.

