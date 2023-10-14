The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to play its 4th prime time game in a row tonight when it faces off against the USC Trojans in the Battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh.

Forget everything else you think you know about the college football season and Notre Dame’s place in all of it — none of it means a thing today. This is Notre Dame’s biggest rival, there’s a wonderful rivalry trophy on the line, and Caleb Williams and his painted fingernails are on the other side of the field.

Bury SC.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, October 14 @ 7:30 PM EST

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

How to watch: NBC and Peacock

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 2.5 point favorites over Southern Cal with an over/under of 60.5.

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter (or if you’re a weirdo and really want to call it X) for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.

GAME NOTES

Official game notes from Notre Dame: