Notre Dame Hockey: RIT Preview

Fresh off a split of their season opening series, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey teams head on the road for the first time this season. The Irish travel to Rochester, NY this weekend where they will face the RIT Tigers in their annual Brick City Game.

Where, When, How to Watch

Where: Blue Cross Arena, Rochester, NY

When: Saturday October 14, 7pm ET

How to Watch: Streaming on FloHockey.TV

In their season opening series, Notre Dame split their two games against the Clarkson Golden Knights. In that split they followed a script that became the norm last year in struggling to put the puck in the net in game one before an offensive outburst in game two. Consistency was the biggest weakness for Notre Dame last season especially on the offensive end. With just one game this weekend instead of a two game series the Irish will need to get going right away to come away with the win.

The good news for Notre Dame is that two of their most important players had strong showings a week ago. Ryan Bischel was strong in net in both games, only giving up two goals, both of which came off of Irish turnovers in their defensive zone. Bischel shut out Clarkson in game two for his eighth career shutout and his SV% early in the year sits at an outstanding .957 (small sample size warning). The other big weekend in the opener belonged to captain Landon Slaggert, who scored a goal in each game. He now has two goals in two games a year after scoring 7 goals in 35 games.

Notre Dame also picked up contributions from some newcomers to help pick up their first win. Freshmen Jayden Davis and Danny Nelson both picked up their first career goals in game two to go along with Slaggert. Three other players picked up assists for their first Irish points and eight different players earned points for Notre Dame over the two games.

RIT has played just one game so far this season, a 4-3 loss on the road to the St. Lawrence Saints. This will be their first home game of the season and they will be looking for the win on homecoming weekend. Notre Dame and RIT have met six times previously, splitting the series with three wins each. Their most recent meeting came in October 2021, a home series for Notre Dame that the two teams split. That series included a 6-0 Notre Dame win in the second game. Despite the most recent game being a lopsided victory three of the six have gone to overtime, so these two teams have been pretty evenly matched historically.

Prediction

Notre Dame played well enough last weekend to win both games, with two poor turnovers spelling doom in an otherwise well played game one. This will be their first road test of the season but it is a game that they can win. Travelling for one game and earning a win in that game would be a strong start for the Irish.