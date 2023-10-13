UPDATE

There’s an update to the weather report that many of you going to see Notre Dame play USC may like. While the wind is now expected to be stronger with wind gusts in the 30’s, the game itself should be dry from start to finish. Of course... there is still going to be a lot of rain throughout the day that tailgaters will have to deal with from the morning through the afternoon hours.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish return home this weekend to a big one, as rival Southern Cal comes to South Bend for the annual Battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh. The Trojans will enter Notre Dame Stadium with an unblemished record but are still 2.5 point underdogs to the 5-2 Irish — which just feels weird.

Maybe some of that line has to do with the weather that is currently predicted for Saturday in South Bend?

It’s going to be rainy and windy — which really makes the 59 degree high feel a lot colder than the numbers might say.

While most of the day will likely be a rainy mess, there is some hope that the game itself will be a relatively dry affair. With a 7:37 kickoff time, a lot of the forecasts say that the rain will take a break during the game and pick back up again after midnight.

If you’re going to the game, dress accordingly and GET FRIGGIN WEIRD BECAUSE IT’S BEAT SOUTHERN CAL WEEK.

Stop your crying... South Bend will be wet enough.