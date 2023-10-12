How’d We Do Last Week?

As a refresher, I feature the most interesting, most wildly inaccurate, and most accurate takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Let’s get started!

Most Wild Inaccurate

This is both accurate and inaccurate all in one. Sadly, we had a HEAVY dose of run up the middle and Parker could not, in fact, adjust. I think the screaming wailing was so accurate as we were all puddles of range on Saturday night.

Most Interesting

NDallday with the Greek takes. As Mediterranean food is #1 on my global food rankings (sorry other food groups) this one gets the nod!

Most Accurate

The most accurate take this week was from ncocd, and he got there by abstaining. That game was a tough watch, but someone had to be accurate.

And now onto the takes for this week’s matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans

Cold Take

Caleb Williams has 4 maddeningly annoying moves in the pocket to avoid a “sure” sack or TFL.

Caleb Williams is the best quarterback in the country and unfortunately/fortunately for him he has Alex Grinch as his defensive Coordinator. This ensures he plays a full 4 quarters almost every single game. The weather in this game looks to be abysmal and sloppy, which may results in fumbles and broken plays, which sadly falls into William’s hands. Williams is one slippery SOB and showed that last year against the Irish. My pessimistic take is that the Irish once again struggle to corral him, much to the dismay of the fan base.

Hot Take

Notre Dame Secondary picks of Williams twice

As mentioned, this is going to be a VERY sloppy game with winds, cold temperatures, and potential pouring rain. I still think Williams will be accurate because he is a freak, but the WRs and TEs for USC are going to be COLD. The ball will be slippery and the interceptions come from tipped passes and balls going through the hands of the receivers. ND MUST take advantage of every opportunity if they want a chance in this one. Going up early will be huge as the conditions (in theory) should favor the style of football the Irish want to play in this one.

Your Takes: Please leave your takes below (hot, cold medium-any temp). I will feature the Top Takes next week. GO IRISH!