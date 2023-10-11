When, where, and how to watch Notre Dame VS Southern Cal

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are back home in South Bend this weekend to take on the USC Trojans in the Battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh. With a 5-2 record, the Irish have thrown several different team goals into the blazing bonfires of hell — but they still have a shot at taking their biggest rival with them.

That’s what rivalry games are all about — right? To inflict as much misery as humanely (and legally) possible? Well friends, the answer is yes. There will be a lot from this season that we will look back on and wish we had forgotten, but a win over Southern Cal and recapturing the Jeweled Shillelagh is something we can keep warm with during the winter months.

BEAT SC.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, October 14 @ 7:30 PM EST

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

How to watch: NBC and Peacock app

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 2.5 point favorites over Southern Cal with an over/under of 62.5.

GAME NOTES

Official game notes from Notre Dame: