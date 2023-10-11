Joshua, Jude, and Brendan bust out of the insane asylum and run directly to the first pod machine they can find to talk about Notre Dame’s horrific performance against the Louisville Cardinals and to preview the Battle of the Jeweled Shillelagh against the USC Trojans... which is to say that the trio took a moment but they’re here now. In this episode:

HELLO!

Fun facts to start your day.

An amazing major league baseball conversation.

Was the Louisville game more like Miami in 2017 or Michigan in 2019? Either way... it ain’t good.

Louisville was UP for this game.

Notre Dame and the Worf Effect.

Picking apart many moments from the game, but the 4th and 11 from their own 35 felt like an assault.

A list of coaching criticisms. Marcus Freeman, Chansi Stuckey, Joe Rudolph, and Gerad Parker are all targets.

The Earned 5-Star Top 20.

Brendan previews USC and it’s all very comforting.

Jeweled Shillelagh rants.

The weather is coming.

Game picks.

Greg Flammang drops in to give his rankings and analysis (and to roast Jude mercilessly).

Plus much more weaved in and out of the show.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next Earned 5-Star Podcast.