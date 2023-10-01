 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notre Dame Football: Irish begin slow rise in Coaches Poll and AP Top 25

Top 10 team

By Joshua Vowles
/ new
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish gutted one out inside Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday night and went home back to South Bend with a 21-14 victory over the Duke Blue Devils. While plenty of Irish fans were displeased with the way Notre Dame played, the voters shared a different opinion of the game, and Notre Dame rose in both the Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 rankings.

Notre Dame is now #10 in the AP Top 25 and #11 in the Coaches Poll.

Fighting Irish opponents currently ranked in the polls are:

The Clemson Tigers also received votes this week in both polls with Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Miami Hurricanes, and NC State Wolfpack on the horizon — they could likely be ranked again by the time the Irish play them in Death Valley.

In This Stream

2023 Notre Dame Football: Duke Blue Devils Week

View all 20 stories

More From One Foot Down

Loading comments...