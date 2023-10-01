The Notre Dame Fighting Irish gutted one out inside Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday night and went home back to South Bend with a 21-14 victory over the Duke Blue Devils. While plenty of Irish fans were displeased with the way Notre Dame played, the voters shared a different opinion of the game, and Notre Dame rose in both the Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 rankings.

Notre Dame is now #10 in the AP Top 25 and #11 in the Coaches Poll.

Fighting Irish opponents currently ranked in the polls are:

Ohio State Buckeyes #3/#4

USC Trojans #9/#7

Duke Blue Devils #19/#21

Louisville Cardinals #25/#25

The Clemson Tigers also received votes this week in both polls with Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Miami Hurricanes, and NC State Wolfpack on the horizon — they could likely be ranked again by the time the Irish play them in Death Valley.