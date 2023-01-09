 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notre Dame Football: LB Michael Stonebreaker named to 2023 CFB Hall of Fame class

Forever honored

By Joshua Vowles
University of Notre Dame vs University of Miami Gettys

Michael Stonebreaker, a Notre Dame fan favorite for decades, was selected to be in this year’s College Football Hall of Fame class.

From Notre Dame’s Press Release:

Michael Stonebreaker, a two-time All-American and one of the most skilled linebackers in college football in the late 1980s, has been elected as a member of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class by the National Football Foundation.

Stonebreaker (1986-90) becomes the 55th Notre Dame player or coach inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, which is the most of any institution in the country.

The River Ridge, Louisiana, native was a key member of Notre Dame’s 1988 National Championship team, piling up 104 tackles (second-best on the team) under Hall of Fame coaches Lou Holtz and Barry Alvarez (the Irish defensive coordinator at that time). Stonebreaker finished third in voting for the Butkus Award in 1988.

After missing the 1989 season, Stonebreaker came back to lead the Irish with 95 tackles in 1990 as the Irish earned an Orange Bowl berth that ended in a 10-9 loss to Colorado – who shared the ‘90 national title with Georgia Tech. Stonebreaker’s 1990 season was highlighted by a number of game-sealing plays, including a late fourth quarter interception against No. 4 Michigan, another late game pick against No. 24 Michigan State and a fumble recovery to secure a victory over No. 2 Miami.

The Irish eventually finished sixth in the final poll of 1990 while Stonebreaker earned unanimous All-America honors and invitations to the Japan and Hula Bowls. During his three seasons in South Bend, he tallied 220 career tackles, eight pass breakups and five interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

Selected in the ninth round of the 1991 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, Stonebreaker played three seasons in the league with Chicago, Atlanta, and New Orleans. He played one season in the World League for the Frankfurt Galaxy in 1995.

He currently resides in New Orleans, and he is the owner and operating partner of N.O. Brew Coffee, a cold-drip, handcrafted coffee product. Stonebreaker has worked with Saveourlake.com to raise awareness for coastal erosion since 2005, and he is a member of Notre Dame NCSA Advisory Board. He donates coffee grounds from N.O. Brew to The School at Blair Grocery.

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 5, 2023, at the ARIA Resort & Casino Las Vegas.

Founded in 1951 by the National Football Foundation, the College Football Hall of Fame immortalizes the greatest of the amateur gridiron. 5.1 million people have coached or played the game and less than 1,300 are inductees in the Hall.

Originally slated to be built on the Rutgers University campus – home of the first college football game in 1869 – the Hall ultimately found its first home in Kings Mills, Ohio in 1978. The Ohio location closed in 1992 and the Hall relocated to South Bend, Indiana, where it resided from 1995 to 2012.

In 2014, the College Football Hall of Fame opened in Atlanta, a major hub of college football activity, a convention and tourist destination, and home of one of the nation’s busiest airports.

Notre Dame in CFB Hall of Fame

Year Name Position
2023 Michael Stonebreaker Linebacker
2021 Aaron Taylor Offensive Tackle
2019 Raghib 'Rocket' Ismail Wide Receiver
2017 Bob Crable Linebacker
2015 Tom Gatewood Wide Receiver
2012 Dave Casper Tight End
2009 Tim Brown Wide Receiver
2008 Lou Holtz Coach
2007 Chris Zorich Defensive Tackle
2005 John Huarte Quarterback
2003 Joe Theismann Quarterback
2001 Ralph Guglielmi Quarterback
2000 Bob Dove End
1999 Ross Browner Defensive End
1997 Ken MacAfee Tight End
1995 Jim Martin Tackle
1994 Jerry Groom Center
1993 Alan Page Defensive End
1992 Jim Lynch Linebacker
1990 Wayne Millner End
1988 Bob Williams Quarterback
1987 Tom Yarr Center
1985 Paul Hornung Quarterback
1985 Fred Miller Tackle
1985 Dan Devine Coach
1984 Emil Sitko Halfback
1983 Bill Fischer Guard
1983 Bill Shakespeare Halfback
1982 Bert Metzger Guard
1980 Ara Parseghian Coach
1979 John Lattner Halfback
1978 Frank Hoffmann Guard
1977 Ziggy Czarobski Tackle
1976 Creighton Miller Halfback
1975 John Smith Guard
1974 Marchy Schwartz Halfback
1974 Heartley 'Hunk' Anderson Guard
1973 Leon Hart End
1972 Ray Eichenlaub Fullback
1972 Angelo Bertelli Quarterback
1971 Louis 'Red' Salmon Fullback
1971 Jesse Harper Coach
1970 Frank Leahy Coach
1970 Don Miller Halfback
1968 Adam Walsh Center
1966 Edgar 'Rip' Miller Tackle
1966 Jim Crowley Halfback
1965 John Cannon Guard
1963 George Connor Tackle
1960 John Lujack Quarterback
1958 Harry Stuhldreher Quarterback
1954 Frank Carideo Quarterback
1951 Knute Rockne Coach
1951 Elmer Layden Fullback
1951 George Gipp Halfback

Notre Dame Connection in Hall of Fame

Year Name School Inducted Under Position At Notre Dame
1978 Charlie Bachman Michigan State Coach Player 1914-16
1990 Harry Baujan Dayton Coach Player 1913-16
1954 Gus Dorais Detroit Mercy Coach Player 1910-13, Assistant Coach 1919
1974 Edward 'Slip' Madigan St. Mary's (CA) Coach Player 1916-17, 1919
1973 Jim Phelan Washington Coach Player 1915-17
1971 Eddie Anderson College of the Holy Cross Coach Player 1918-21
1951 Frank Thomas Alabama Coach Player 1920-22
1962 Pat O'Dea Wisconsin Player Head Coach 1900-01

