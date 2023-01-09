National Championship Game: Georgia Bulldogs VS TCU Horned Frogs

The college football season has one game left in the tank, and it’s the national championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs. This year we could see the status quo staunchly stay the status quo — or we could see it swing WILDLY the other way.

To be perfectly honest... I personally side with the status quo almost 100% of the time in these situations. It wouldn’t be a hard pill to swallow for Notre Dame fans if TCU wins it, but it would definitely be different. To stay honest with all of you — I have Georgia winning and covering the spread.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Georgia is a 13 point favorite over TCU with an OVER/UNDER of 63.

