In a surprising move, Notre Dame safety D.J. Brown announced on Instagram that he is coming back to play one more year for the Irish.

The move was surprising because just about everything I’ve heard was that Brown had played his last down at Notre Dame, and would not pursue a sixth season in South Bend or anywhere else. Whatever needed to change — changed.

Brown has been a starter at safety and a rotational safety as well. Over the last two seasons, Brown has played in 24 games with 105 tackles and 3 interceptions.

After losing Peyton Bowen on signing day and with the probability that Brown was out the door, most felt Notre Dame needed two safeties from the transfer portal. The Irish gained a commitment from Thomas Harper, and with Brown’s announcement — the position is in decent shape heading into spring football, and Brown could be in contention for a “C” on his chest.