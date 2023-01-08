Women’s Basketball Preview and Game Thread: Fighting Irish Travel to Take On UNC

ND vs. UNC on a January Sunday Afternoon

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team travels to Chapel Hill, NC to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels on Sunday afternoon. This begins a road stretch of sorts for the NDWBB as they play 3 of the next 4 ACC games on the road.

This matchup is between ranked teams, as the Irish moved up to Number 4 in the latest AP Poll, and the Tar Heels are ranked Number 22. Despite UNC being 0-3 in ACC play and 9-5 overall, they are still respected nationally after starting the season 9-1.

The Irish are looking to continue their incredibly strong start to the season at 12-1 and being 3-0 in ACC play. The Irish ended 2022 with a nail-biting win over unranked Miami in Coral Gables. Then, to kick off the new year in 2023 on New Years Day, the Irish blew out Boston College 85-48. Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron continue to be incredible stars for the Irish, but it was some newcomers that made an impact in the previous game. KK Bransford, a freshman, had 17 points and did not miss from the field or the stripe for her first 13 points. Additionally, Cassandre Prosper was an early enrollee and made her debut. She got 7 points and 9 rebounds in a stellar opening game to her career.

The Irish and Tar Heels tip off at 4 PM ET on ACC Network. Follow along and add to the Game Thread in the comments below for this conference clash.