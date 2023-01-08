Notre Dame Hockey: Irish Break Badgers 6-4

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish finished their series against the University of Wisconsin Badgers Saturday in Madison with a 6-4 win. Following Notre Dame’s 2-0 loss to the Badgers Friday and despite a third period blow to the elite Irish penalty kill Saturday, the six goals from the Irish marked a season high for the team.

First Period

The Irish forecheck was out on display as Notre Dame set the tone in the first five minutes of the period.

Drew Bavaro put his team on the board with his third goal of the season a little more than five minutes into the first. Trevor Janicke doubled the Irish score just minutes later.

Heading into the final minutes of the period, another goal from Bavaro and one from Jesse Lansdell brought it to 4-0, Irish in a hurry. By the end of the first, the Irish fired off 26 shots.

END 1 | So many goals to choose from here’s @trev2sev’s goal to make it 2-0 early.



The Irish lead the Badgers, 4-0, after the first. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/Fo4UzMDd3W — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) January 8, 2023

Second Period

A tripping penalty on Wisconsin’s Mathieu De St. Phalle with minutes left in the second provided the sole power play opportunity of the period, but the Irish failed to capitalize. With less than a minute left in the second, Notre Dame’s Jack Adams found the back of the net to bring it to 5-0, Irish as the two teams headed into the third.

Third Period

The Badgers turned on the jets as the final period began. The burst included a string of power play goals to shake up the strong Irish penalty kill. By the end of the period, the Badgers outshot the Irish 21-17.

A goal from Wisconsin’s Mathieu De St. Phalle a little more than a minute into the third after an interference call on Janicke got the Badgers on the board. De St. Phalle scored on the power play once again after an interference call on Notre Dame’s Hunter Strand as the period reached its halfway point.

As time ran out on the third, Wisconsin’s Carson Bantle scored the Badgers’ third goal. Janicke responded with his second goal of the night for the shorthanded Irish following a high-sticking major on Jake Boltmann.

Bantle snagged a fourth goal for the Badgers a little more than a minute later, but it wasn’t enough and the series ended with a 6-4, Irish victory.

Game Summary

Scoring

Notre Dame: Drew Bavaro at 05:32 in the 1st with assists from Ryder Rolston and Hunter Strand

Notre Dame: Trevor Janicke at 08:52 in the 1st with assists from Drew Bavaro and Grant Silianoff

Notre Dame: Drew Bavaro at 14:30 in the 1st with an assist from Ben Brinkman

Notre Dame: Jesse Lansdell at 18:26 in the 1st with assists from Trevor Janicke and Hunter Strand

Notre Dame: Jack Adams at 19:04 in the 2nd with assists from Jesse Lansdell and Fin Williams

Wisconsin: Mathieu De St. Phalle at 01:13 in the 3rd with assists from Cruz Lucius and Brock Caufield

Wisconsin: Mathieu De St. Phalle at 09:28 in the 3rd with assists from Tyson Jugnauth and Cruz Lucius

Wisconsin: Carson Bantle at 15:37 in the 3rd with assists from Cruz Lucius and Mathieu De St. Phalle

Notre Dame: Trevor Janicke at 17:08 in the 3rd with an assist from Jesse Lansdell

Wisconsin: Carson Bantle at 18:39 in the 3rd with assists from Cruz Lucius and Brock Caufield

Penalties

Wisconsin: Brock Caufield for holding at 01:26 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Zach Plucinski for elbowing at 09:01 in the 1st

Wisconsin: Jack Gorniak for tripping at 17:27 in the 1st

Wisconsin: Mathieu De St. Phalle for tripping at 15:57 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Trevor Janicke for interference at 00:49 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Hunter Strand for interference at 08:55 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Jake Boltmann for high-sticking at 14:43 in the 3rd, 10 minutes

Notre Dame: Jackson Pierson for interference at 17:34 in the 3rd

Wisconsin: Corson Ceulemans for diving at 17:34 in the 3rd

Goalies

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel, 21 saves

Wisconsin: Kyle McClellan, 21 saves, Jared Moe, 11 saves

Moving Forward

The Irish will take on the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers at 7:00 pm Friday, January 13 in South Bend. Stream the game with Peacock.

