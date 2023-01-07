With the quarterback situation settled for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the focus really needs to be along the defensive line at both VYPER and in the middle at the 3 technique. One player that Notre Dame has targeted at VYPER is Byron Vaughns from Utah State.

Vaughns made the trip to South Bend to check out the Irish program and took to Instagram to post his photo session. Vaughns also posted a number of items in his Instagram story as well.

Vaughns originally committed to the Texas Longhorns as a 3-Star LB from Fort Worth, and enrolled there in June of 2018. After taking a redshirt as a freshman, he saw action in 7 games in 2019. After the 2020 season, he transferred to Utah State. Over the last two seasons with the Aggies, Vaughns played in 25 games and racked up 100 tackles, 19.5 TFL’s, and 6.5 sacks.

Vaughns currently holds offers from a number of schools in the Power 5 including the Florida State Seminoles, USC Trojans, Virginia Tech Hokies, and more.