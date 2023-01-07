With the quarterback situation settled for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the focus really needs to be along the defensive line at both VYPER and in the middle at the 3 technique. One player that Notre Dame has targeted at VYPER is Byron Vaughns from Utah State.
Vaughns made the trip to South Bend to check out the Irish program and took to Instagram to post his photo session. Vaughns also posted a number of items in his Instagram story as well.
Vaughns originally committed to the Texas Longhorns as a 3-Star LB from Fort Worth, and enrolled there in June of 2018. After taking a redshirt as a freshman, he saw action in 7 games in 2019. After the 2020 season, he transferred to Utah State. Over the last two seasons with the Aggies, Vaughns played in 25 games and racked up 100 tackles, 19.5 TFL’s, and 6.5 sacks.
Vaughns currently holds offers from a number of schools in the Power 5 including the Florida State Seminoles, USC Trojans, Virginia Tech Hokies, and more.
2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|Kenny Minchey
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus
|-
|Sam Hartman
|Running Back
|Jeremiyah Love
|Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne
|Audric Estime, Logan Diggs
|Chris Tyree
|-
|Tight End
|Cooper Flanagan
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Mitchell Evans, Davis Sherwood
|Kevin Bauman
|-
|Wide Receiver
|Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith
|Tobias Merriweather
|Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas
|-
|Matt Salerno, Kaleb Smith
|Center
|-
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|-
|Zeke Correll
|Guard
|Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|-
|Andrew Kristofic
|Tackle
|Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah
|Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|-
|Defensive Tackle
|Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan
|Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish
|Gabe Rubio
|Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills
|Howard Cross
|Defensive End
|Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam
|Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira, Junior Tuihalamaka
|Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer
|Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho
|NaNa Osafo-Mensah
|Linebacker
|Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry
|Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed
|Prince Kollie
|-
|Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand
|Safety
|Adon Shuler, Ben Minich, Brandyn Hillman
|-
|Justin Walters
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson
|Thomas Harper
|Cornerback
|Micah Bell, Christian Gray
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, Chance Tucker
|Clarence Lewis
|Cam Hart
|Specialists
|-
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|Josh Bryan (K)
|Alex Peitsch (LS)
|Michael Vinson (LS), Spencer Shrader (K)
|Totals
|24/85 (24)
|44/85 (20)
|67/85 (23)
|79/85 (12)
|93/85 (14)
