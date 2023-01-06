We are in the midst of transfer portal season for college football, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and an unprecedented number of CFB players are entering the portal and finding new homes. So... here’s a handy table to see who is leaving Notre Dame and who is coming.

It’s the simplest bits of information, but it’s also a good way to keep track of things. While the action for Notre Dame in terms of transactions has been at a medium level of nuts, that may change with a week to go before classes begin in South Bend.

2023 Notre Dame Transfer Portal Matrix OUT IN OUT IN DL -- Jacob Lacey (OK) K -- Spencer Shrader (USF) WR -- Joe Wilkins (Miami OH) P -- Ben Krimm (Penn) QB -- Drew Pyne (AZST) WR -- Kaleb Smith (VT) DB -- Jayden Bellamy (CUSE) QB -- Sam Hartman (WF) DL -- Osita Ekwonu S -- Thomas Harper (OKST) TE -- Cane Berrong --

