Notre Dame Football: DE Justin Ademilola declares for the NFL Draft

Brother follows brother

By Joshua Vowles
Clemson v Notre Dame Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

On Friday, Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive end Justin Ademilola announced that he will forego his final year of eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Justin came to Notre Dame in 2018 alongside his twin brother Jayson from St. Peter’s Prep in New Jersey. While Jayson was a higher-rated player than Justin coming out of high school, Justin quickly proved that he was very productive football player and became a major part of the DL rotation in 2021.

During his five years in South Bend, Justin played in 42 games and racked up 108 tackles and 9.5 sacks — with 74 of those tackles and 8.5 of those sacks coming during the last two seasons.

During these months of recruiting announcements, transfer announcements, and whatever else — I really do appreciate Jayson taking a moment to express his gratitude towards his family, teammates, coaches, and university as he finishes this part of his journey and moves on to the next.

Thanks for everything Jayson, and good luck in the future.

