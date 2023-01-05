Notre Dame’s big win in the transfer portal with the commitment of Sam Hartman is just the tip of the iceberg of what they want to accomplish during this cycle. On Thursday, we found out that the Irish offered wide receiver Andrel Anthony from the Michigan Wolverines.

blessed to receive an offer from Notre Dame.. pic.twitter.com/1FtSLEYTPv — Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) January 5, 2023

Anthony, from East Lansing, held an offer from Notre Dame in high school but the speedy receiver eventually landed in Ann Arbor. At the time, it was widely believed that Notre Dame wanted Anthony on the defensive side of the ball at safety, but he wanted to play WR exclusively. I don’t believe anything has changed on that front — but the Irish are still in the market for at least one more wide receiver in this cycle despite signing four on national signing day, and gaining a transfer in Kaleb Smith from the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Notre Dame is wisely trying to keep as much transfer portal business as possible as quiet as possible. These isn’t a long and dragged out process like HS recruiting, so information is light until it isn’t.